Sometimes Y (Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings) Premiere 'Radio' Video

Cover art

(Press Here) Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings have released a video for their track "Radio" to celebrate the release of the self-titled album from their Sometimes Y project.

"What can I really say about this body of work we put together other than it's f***ing killer!!," exclaims Yelawolf. "I'm so damn proud of this band and Shooter's production.

"It's been a long time coming to get to this point in my career, and personally a goal long overdue that I set to achieve much earlier in life, but it would never have been the same had I done it before. It's bittersweet to know it's finally out. We've been sitting on it for nearly two years and I relished listening to it in private.

"It was like having the raddest sh*t I'd ever done and no one had a clue what I was sitting on. I'm stoked to carry my existing fans into this new chapter and to bring all these new fans into the house of rock and roll that we just added another room too."

"Today is a day I've been waiting for for nearly two years," shares Jennings. "In 2020, after a decade of expressing a desire to collaborate, alongside band members Jamie Douglass, Ted Russell Kamp and John Schreffler, Yelawolf and I finally came together to create Sometimes Y.

"The project itself is a reflection of our mutual love and admiration for the history of music, as well as our desire to always break new ground. This record represents a beautiful moment when a perfect storm of creative collaboration met with a validation of a life's work between bandmates.

"The end result is one of my most proud moments in my musical journey. I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to create this album alongside our outstanding front man. I'm excited for the world to hear it." Watch the video below:

