Sorry Mom Share 'Shaving My Legs'

05-03-2023

(Big Picture Media) Punk trio Sorry Mom have released "Shaving My Legs", the latest single from their forthcoming album babyface. Fans can stream "Shaving My Legs", which serves as a follow up to the previously released "Hiccup".

"'Shaving My Legs' is the first track off our upcoming album, babyface, and is an introduction to the album's overall exploration of suburban despair," the band shares. "This track explores the feeling of being trapped, of promising again and again to start tomorrow while tomorrow never seems to come."

They continue: 'Shaving My Legs' centers the feeling of needing to be stronger, or more 'normal', to overcome what everyone else seems to have already overcome on their own."

babyface, the debut full-length from Sorry Mom, is set to be released on May 12th.

