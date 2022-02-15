Soul Coughing's Mike Doughty and Sebastian Steinberg Do Reunion Jam

(Big Hassle) Soul Coughing's Mike Doughty and Sebastian Steinberg performed together for the first time in 22 years last weekend and video of the reunion jam has been shared online.
A reunion that never seemed possible, Steinberg was performing at Largo in Los Angeles on Saturday night, February 5, as part of the Watkins Family Hour and brought up Doughty unexpectedly and unannounced to perform Soul Coughing songs "Super Bon Bon" and "True Dreams of Wichita."
Mike's LA residency continues this Friday at Harvard & Stone through the end of the month. Admission will be free (first come first serve). Members of the Mike Doughty Patreon will get free exclusive items at the merch table.
