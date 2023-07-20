Spend An Evening With Alice Cooper This Fall

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper has extended a fall US tour with a series of new dates in October. The three-week run - from October 3-23 - will be "An Evening With," and he closes out the month of October with three co-headlining "Halloween Hootenanny" shows with Rob Zombie.
The tour update follows a previously-announced six date series with Motley Crue and Def Leppard, along with six of Cooper's own "Evening With" shows August 5-22, followed by a monthlong co-headline "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie August 24-September 24.
Cooper will release his new album, "Road", on August 25 via earMUSIC; introduced with the lead single, "I'm Alice", the rocker's latest project is "road-themed" and was written with his longtime bandmates.
"For 'Road', I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs," explains Alice. "I only see these guys when we're on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."
