Staind Offshoot Lydias Castle Share 'Search For You' Video

Nashville rockers Lydias Castle, which features Jon Wysocki of Staind, Soil, and Save the World fame, have released a music video for their brand new single "Search For You".
The track is the following to the group's debut singles "Phoenix" and "Falling Into Place" that they shared earlier this year. The band had this to say about the new video: "Lydias Castle would like to thank Rich Kriete with Inimical Drive and Tara Oster with Zen Dog for the emotionally difficult role they played in the filming of "Search For You".
"Both Rich and Tara have similar stories to Cody and I, and the video was not just a tribute to Lydia, but their child as well, 'Baby K'. We would also like to thank Austin Dellamano for capturing our vision and executing it to its fullest potential!" Watch the video below:
