.

Staind Offshoot Lydias Castle Share 'Search For You' Video

Michael Angulia | 04-25-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Lydias Castle Promo photo
Promo photo

Nashville rockers Lydias Castle, which features Jon Wysocki of Staind, Soil, and Save the World fame, have released a music video for their brand new single "Search For You".

The track is the following to the group's debut singles "Phoenix" and "Falling Into Place" that they shared earlier this year. The band had this to say about the new video: "Lydias Castle would like to thank Rich Kriete with Inimical Drive and Tara Oster with Zen Dog for the emotionally difficult role they played in the filming of "Search For You".

"Both Rich and Tara have similar stories to Cody and I, and the video was not just a tribute to Lydia, but their child as well, 'Baby K'. We would also like to thank Austin Dellamano for capturing our vision and executing it to its fullest potential!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Staind Offshoot Lydias Castle Share 'Search For You' Video

News > Lydias Castle

advertisement
Day In Rock

Nine Inch Nails Reveal Support Bands for Spring Tour- Iron Maiden- Linkin Park Have No Future Plans- Jason Newsted Plans Album- more

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Gets Animated For 'High Plains Drifter' Video- Rolling Stones 'Don't Stop' Performance- KISS- more

Kurt Cobain Guitar From Nirvana's Teen Spirit Video Headed To Auction- Jack White Rocks Late Night TV- Korn- Mastodon- more

Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For 30th Anniversary- Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Want'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Hot In The City: April and May Concerts

Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix

Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!

Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End