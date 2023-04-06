Stellar Corpses Mourn The Loss Of Founding Member, Announce Their Final Album

Cover art

(Glass Onyon) After a near 10-year absence, one of the most exciting psychobilly bands on the scene Stellar Corpses have returned with a much-anticipated full-length album, but in an unforeseen and unfortunate turn of events, fate has decided it is to be their last. Frontman and founding member Dusty Grave announced recently that his longtime SC partner and co-founder Dan "Mothman" Lamothe passed away suddenly leaving Dusty with no choice but to make this new album the final chapter in the band's career.

In his statement on Dan's passing, Dusty said "The loss of Dan has left an immense void in our hearts, and we have been trying to come to terms with it. Dan was not only a talented musician but also an integral part of our band's identity and spirit. His memory will forever remain carved upon the headstones of our hearts and the music we created together."

The new album, Murderville, is set for release on April 28 and pays homage to Dan and Dusty's hometown of Santa Cruz, which was frequently referred to in press stories as the "murder capital of the U.S." following a rash of serial murders in the '70s & '80s. It was there in Santa Cruz where Stellar Corpses first formed and found inspiration in the 1987 Joel Schumacher film The Lost Boys, whose fictional setting of Santa Carla was a stand-in for Santa Cruz where most of the film was shot. In a unique twist, the band crafted the album to run parallel with the film à la The Wizard Of Oz and Dark Side Of The Moon.

This week, the band has launched the album's very first single, the high energy "Face Your Fears." The album is also currently available for pre-order on CD and digital with the vinyl version coming later this year.

Related Stories

More Stellar Corpses News