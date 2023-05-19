Steve Ramone Shares 'Jump On It' Video As Album Arrives

(Pavement) Chicago based Power Pop-Rock artist Steve Ramone releases his new album, entitled Chasing Daylight, on Pavement Entertainment. Produced by the legendary Chip Z'Nuff, this album consists of ten high-energy songs that are easy for listeners to enjoy.
Ramone says, "I like writing and playing songs that are inviting. Whether it's a hook or a phrase - whatever - it's about songs that get people smiling and dancing. If I'm up there and I see you tapping your foot, paying attention... it makes all the difference in the world to me."
In conjunction with the new album, Ramone has also released the video "Jump On It," which is the fourth track on Chasing Daylight. This upbeat love song is guaranteed to get listeners moving. The video for "Jump On It" features bright eye-catching visuals, a young couple, and Ramone jamming with band members. Watch it below:
