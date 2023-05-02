Steven Adler, Styx, Extreme and Lita Ford To Rock M3 Rock Festival This Weekend

(Truth & Justice Entertainment) M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, MD is the quintessential music event for the people who lived through the decade of decadence and their children who have learned to love the era's iconic heavy metal sound. This year the two-day event takes place Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7at the Merriweather Post Pavilion.

And who better to be bring to M3 as an ambassador of arena rock than Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses fame? Adler and GNR were inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. In fact, both Slash and Izzy Stradlin credit Adler with being the anchor to the signature sound that catapulted the band to popularity and fame.

One of the big draws for M3 Rock Festival's second day of shows on May 7, Adler and his band of hard rock heavyweights will be on hand to recreate the dynamic, raucous energy that made Appetite for Destruction one of the biggest selling, most highly celebrated albums of all time.

Fans love the powerhouse show that Adler and his band deliver. This is Adler's third time playing the M3 Rock Festival.

M3's May 7 lineup will also include Kix, Warrant, Firehouse, Vixen, Riley's L.A. Guns, and Mike Tramp of White Lion. The May 6 lineup kicking things off includes Styx, Extreme, Winger, Slaughter, Lita Ford, and Quiet Riot.

"M3 is one of the best rock festivals of the year. There are so many great bands that it's totally worth making the trip to M3. You can be sure we'll be rocking Guns N' Roses' greatest songs from Appetite for Destruction and the Sunset Strip days," says Adler.

Diehard fans from six continents, 30 countries, and every state make the pilgrimage to Columbia each year for the M3 Rock Festival. And there's still the opportunity to attend as a VIP.

"If you love glam metal and hard rock, nothing can compare to the two-day rock n' roll party we're going to be having at M3," promises Adler. "Meeting the people who love our music and getting to play it for them is the ultimate thrill. I love playing for the fans."

Adler is able to faithfully and authentically recreate the sound of GNR's breakthrough years thanks to a band of hard rock's finest. They are truly considered some of the industry's most elite talents.

Lead guitarist Michael Thomas has thrilled audiences with Faster Pussycat, Engines of Aggression, and Beautiful Creatures. Rhythm guitarist Alistair James keeps his fingers in projects all over the music industry and has recently worked with Hollywood Vampires and Quiet Riot. Vocalist Ari Kamin completes the package as the ultimate frontman with movie star good looks and a vocal delivery virtually identical to the legendary Axl Rose.

The award-winning Merriweather Post Pavilion is sweetly nestled between Washington D.C. and Baltimore. Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pollstar, and USA Today all named it as one of the Top Three Outdoor Music Venues in the nation.

