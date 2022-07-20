.

Stick To Your Guns Release 'Open Up My Head' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-20-2022

Stick To Your Guns Album art
Album art

Stick to Your Guns have released a music video for their new single, "Open Up My Head", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Spectre" (out July 29th).

They had this to say, "To quote Malcolm X: 'If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing'.

"This is incredibly true. In the age where massive multimedia corporations profit from disinformation, the search for truth becomes more and more important.

"This can be an exhaustive and painful process. It means challenging everything you think you know. We are going to need to find a way to connect with one another.

" A two-party system where both parties serve corporate interests is an authoritarian dictatorship. That's just a fact. We live in a corporate dictatorship.

"We can do better than this. We need to do better than this. A better world is possible and we have nothing to lose but our chains. Solidarity with all working people across the world who are tired of being steamrolled." Watch the video below:

