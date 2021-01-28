Stick To Your Guns Share Song From Upcoming Acoustic EP

Cover art courtesy Atom Splitter

Stick To Your Guns have shared a stream of the track "Amber". The song will one of the four tracks that will appear on the band's forthcoming "The Meaning Remains" EP.

The acoustic effort is set to be released on February 18th and will also include unplugged versions of "Forgiveness Of Self", "Nobody" and a cover of the A-Ha classic "Take On Me".

Jesse Barnett had this to say, "This is an EP of some of our most popular STYG songs translated in a new light. Although the setting of these songs may seem slow and somber, the meaning of these songs remains with the same furious passion for which they were intended. They are sung quietly and gently from the same place that they are screamed.

"For us, fury and peace go hand and hand. They are both tools that we believe are necessary. We hope you enjoy these songs you've heard a thousand times - but now in a new way." Check out "Amber" below:

