Stick To Your Guns have shared a stream of the track "Amber". The song will one of the four tracks that will appear on the band's forthcoming "The Meaning Remains" EP.
The acoustic effort is set to be released on February 18th and will also include unplugged versions of "Forgiveness Of Self", "Nobody" and a cover of the A-Ha classic "Take On Me".
Jesse Barnett had this to say, "This is an EP of some of our most popular STYG songs translated in a new light. Although the setting of these songs may seem slow and somber, the meaning of these songs remains with the same furious passion for which they were intended. They are sung quietly and gently from the same place that they are screamed.
"For us, fury and peace go hand and hand. They are both tools that we believe are necessary. We hope you enjoy these songs you've heard a thousand times - but now in a new way." Check out "Amber" below:
Wolfgang Reacts To Criticism Of Eddie Van Halen Mural- Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion- Sammy Hagar Does Not Want Socially Distanced Shows- more
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
AC/DC Star Opted Out Of Retirement To Make Album With Malcolm In Mind
Royal Blood Release 'Typhoons' Video
Styx Announce New Fix Live Concert Stream
Stick To Your Guns Share Song From Upcoming Acoustic EP
Neil Young Shares Video From New 1990 Live Package With Crazy Horse
Wolfgang Reacts To Criticism Of Eddie Van Halen Mural
Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion