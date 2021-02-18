Stick To Your Guns' Cover Of 'Take On Me' Goes Online

Stick To Your Guns' cover of the A-ha classic "Take On Me" is now streaming online. The track comes from the group's just released "The Meaning Remains" EP.

The band issued the 4-track acoustic EP on Thursday (February 18th) and vocalist Jesse Barnett had this to say about the effort, "This is an EP of some of our most popular STYG songs translated in a new light.

"Although the setting of these songs may seem slow and somber, the meaning of these songs remains with the same furious passion for which they were intended.

"They are sung quietly and gently from the same place that they are screamed. For us, fury and peace go hand and hand. They are both tools that we believe are necessary.

"We hope you enjoy these songs you've heard a thousand times - but now in a new way." Stream "Take On Me" below:

