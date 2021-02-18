.

Stick To Your Guns' Cover Of 'Take On Me' Goes Online

Keavin Wiggins | 02-18-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Meaning Remains cover art

Stick To Your Guns' cover of the A-ha classic "Take On Me" is now streaming online. The track comes from the group's just released "The Meaning Remains" EP.

The band issued the 4-track acoustic EP on Thursday (February 18th) and vocalist Jesse Barnett had this to say about the effort, "This is an EP of some of our most popular STYG songs translated in a new light.

"Although the setting of these songs may seem slow and somber, the meaning of these songs remains with the same furious passion for which they were intended.

"They are sung quietly and gently from the same place that they are screamed. For us, fury and peace go hand and hand. They are both tools that we believe are necessary.

"We hope you enjoy these songs you've heard a thousand times - but now in a new way." Stream "Take On Me" below:


Related Stories


Stick To Your Guns' Cover Of 'Take On Me' Goes Online

Stick To Your Guns Share Song From Upcoming Acoustic EP

News > Stick To Your Guns



advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Go Disco With Bee Gees Classic- AC/DC's 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' Inspired By Cartoon- Slipknot Have U.S. Tour Booked And Have Something 'Massive Brewing'- more

Reviews

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters Go Disco With Bee Gees Classic

AC/DC's 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' Inspired By Cartoon

Stick To Your Guns' Cover Of 'Take On Me' Goes Online

Iron Maiden Classic Gets Wilderun Makeover In New Video

Slipknot Have U.S. Tour Booked And Have Something 'Massive Brewing'

Greta Van Fleet Release 'Heat Above' Video

Alice Cooper Previews Every Song From 'Detroit Stories'

Rodrigo y Gabriela Reveal 'Street Fighter Mas' Video and Announce EP