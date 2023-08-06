Sun Below Release New Single 'Methuselah Star'

Cover art

(CSM) Stoner doom metal outfit Sun Below have released "Methuselah Star", from Inter Terra Solis, their upcoming split album with Earth Altar. The album will be released September 15, 2023 on vinyl via Black Throne Productions.

The band had this to say about the track, "We are super excited to begin to reveal hidden truths from the distant bellows of space with the release of "Methuselah Star".

"Appearing on the record as an interlude, but more fully realized in this single version, the track is meant to elicit the ebb and flow of an ageless star hurtling through space, melding psychedelic grooves with a thunderous sabbathian midsection, giving way to a calm ethereal finish.

"Our collective subconscious was able to tap into the deep unknown of the universe to conjure forth this heavy mass of stoner doom which we hope all will enjoy."

Related Stories

More Sun Below News