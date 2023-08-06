Sun Below Release New Single 'Methuselah Star'

(CSM) Stoner doom metal outfit Sun Below have released "Methuselah Star", from Inter Terra Solis, their upcoming split album with Earth Altar. The album will be released September 15, 2023 on vinyl via Black Throne Productions.
The band had this to say about the track, "We are super excited to begin to reveal hidden truths from the distant bellows of space with the release of "Methuselah Star".
"Appearing on the record as an interlude, but more fully realized in this single version, the track is meant to elicit the ebb and flow of an ageless star hurtling through space, melding psychedelic grooves with a thunderous sabbathian midsection, giving way to a calm ethereal finish.
"Our collective subconscious was able to tap into the deep unknown of the universe to conjure forth this heavy mass of stoner doom which we hope all will enjoy."
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Album- Motorhead Share Video of Lemmy Forever Tribute- Greta Van Fleet- more
Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang- Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video- more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Album
Motorhead Share Video of Lemmy Forever Tribute From Wacken Festival
Greta Van Fleet Tops Rock Charts With 'Starcatcher'
Robert Jon & The Wreck Celebrate Album Release With 'Ride Into The Light' Video
The String Cheese Incident Reflect On Life's Journey With 'Eventually'
Brian Setzer Shares 'Black Leather Jacket'
Amon Amarth Deliver 'Heidrun' Video and 4-Track Digital Single
Queen Rock Classic Show Tune Big Spender On The Greatest Live