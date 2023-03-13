.

Sweet & Lynch Share 'You'll Never Be Alone' From Forthcoming Album

Michael Angulia | 03-13-2023

Sweet & Lynch have released a lyric video for their new single, "You'll Never Be Alone", to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their third album, "Heart & Sacrifice" on May 19th.

The group features vocalist/guitarist Michael Sweet (Stryper, Iconic) and guitarist George Lynch (Lynch Mob, The End Machine, ex-Dokken). Sweet had the the following to say, "I'm very pleased with the outcome of the new Sweet & Lynch album, 'Heart & Sacrifice'.

"It's diverse, complex and flows beautifully. Every song has something to say in its own unique way. George has always been one of my favorite players and it's an honor to work with him again.

"It's also an absolute pleasure working with Alessandro. We're able to bring all our own contributions and contribute to create an amazing set of songs and I couldn't be happier with the results. Get ready for 'Heart & Sacrifice'!" Watch the video below:

