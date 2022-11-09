System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus Lead Festival Lineup

System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus have been named as the headliners of the very first Sick New World Festival that will be rocking Vegas next spring.
The inaugural event will be taking place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023 and is set to feature over 50 artists including Evanescence, Turnstile, Chevelle, Mr. Bungle, Papa Roach, Death Grips, Flyleaf, Placebo, Spiritbox and The Sisters of Mercy.
GA, GA+, VIP and VIP Cabana Presale Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10 AM PST and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 11 at 2 PM PST. Layaway payment plans start at $19.99 down.
