Takedown Festival Reveal Full Lineup

Event poster

Organizers have announced the full lineup for the Takedown Festival, independent alternative-rock and metal festival that will be returning after an 8 year hiatus on Saturday April 8th at Portsmouth Guildhall in Portsmouth, UK.

They shared: Moving from its Southampton University roots to the larger Portsmouth Guildhall, Takedown 2023 promises a full-day of the best alternative around with over 30 bands performing across five stages.

Topping the festival's stellar line-up are two impressive headliners: anonymous masked rock collective SLEEP TOKEN who will be delivering their *First Festival Appearance* of 2023, and, one of the most devastating and enthralling live bands on the planet, SKINDRED.

Joining them will be a whole host of electrifying acts including Loathe, Jamie Lenman, Punk Rock Factory, InMe, Palm Reader, Our Hollow Our Home, As December Falls, CLTDRP, Fearless Vampire Killers, The Bottom Line, Seething Akira, and Dendera.

Alongside the names outlined in the initial announcement, Takedown has also added waves of new acts to the bill, with mighty bonus additions also including Red Method, Autumn Fires, Slackrr, Saint Agnes, False Hope For The Savage, Shell Beach, Chaosbay, Balance Breach, Consvmer, Elwood Stray, Sunfall, Ithaca, Confessions of a Traitor, Heart of a Coward, Asleep At The Helm, Royals, Lightwave, Crushed By Waves, Meg Emelie, Defences, Two Year Break, Chuggaboom, Black Water County and THECITYISOURS.

With the Takedown 2023 line-up now complete, the full set times for all of the bands playing across its 5 Stages have also been confirmed and can be found listed below. Start planning your day now...

Set to become one of the biggest rock events in the festival calendar once again, Takedown Festival's comeback is part of a new partnership between Divergent Festivals and The Guildhall Trust. Co-directors of Divergent Festivals, Kai and Sarah Harris say:

"Even in these strange times it feels like the perfect time to be bringing back one of the best-loved one-day events on the South Coast, taking it back to our roots with one of the biggest line-ups Takedown has ever seen. We can't wait!"

Chief Executive Officer of The Guildhall Trust, Andy Grays adds: "We are delighted to bring an alternative rock and metal festival to Portsmouth with a great calibre of artists already announced. Portsmouth has a fantastic music scene, but we felt like there was a gap for fans of this genre."

In the build-up to the event the festival will also be showcasing three band's from the line-up at a one-off 'Road to Takedown' gig at London's Boston Music Room on Good Friday (7 April). The night will see performances from Confessions of a Traitor, Seething Akira and Crushed By Waves; all of whom will have a starring role at Takedown 2023. Tickets for the showcase are available now here.

Takedown Festival have also recently announced they will be teaming up with mental health charity Tonic Rider to launch a new initiative at the event. The unique collaboration will see Takedown become the first ever festival to offer mental health resources backstage for artists, crew and staff. The Tonic Rider team, who consist of mental health professionals with a background in the music industry, will be positioned in the green room offering information, free resources and one-on-one support in a private space.

MAIN STAGE

14:00 - DENDERA

14:45 - RED METHOD

15:35 - SEETHING AKIRA

16:25 - FEARLESS VAMPIRE KILLERS

17:15 - OUR HOLLOW OUR HOME

18:15 - PALM READER

19:25 - JAMIE LENMAN

20:35 - LOATHE

21:45 - SLEEP TOKEN (UK EXCLUSIVE)

TOTAL ROCK STAGE (OUTDOOR)

13:45 - AUTUMN FIRES

14:30 - SLACKRR

15:20 - CLT DRP

16:10 - BOTTOM LINE

17:00 - SAINT AGNES

18:00 - AS DECEMBER FALLS

19:10 - INME (ANNIVERSARY SET)

20:20 - PUNK ROCK FACTORY

21:30 - SKINDRED

OUT OF LINE STAGE

14:00 - FALSE HOPE FOR THE SAVAGE

14:45 - SHELL BEACH

15:30 - CHAOSBAY

16:15 - BALANCE BREACH

17:05 - CONSVMER

17:55 - ELWOOD STRAY

18:45 - SUNFALL

19:45 - ITHACA

20:45 - CONFESSIONS OF A TRAITOR

21:55 - HEART OF A COWARD

DOWN FOR LIFE STAGE

14:00 - ASLEEP AT THE HELM

14:50 - ROYALS

15:40 - LIGHTWAVE

16:30 - CRUSHED BY WAVES

17:20 - MEG EMELIE

18:10 - DEFENCES

19:00 - TWO YEAR BREAK

19:50 - CHUGGABOOM

20:50 - BLACK WATER COUNTY

22:00 - THECITYISOURS

VIP LOUNGE

13:30 - SEETHING AKIRA

14:15 - AS DECEMBER FALLS

15:00 - JAMIE LENMAN

15:45 - DAVE MCPHERSON

16:30 - BLACK WATER COUNTY

17:15 - PUNK ROCK FACTORY (M&G)

18:00 - KIER KEMP

18:45 - SKINDRED

19:30 - THECITYISOURS

20:15 - THE BOTTOM LINE

21:00 - PALM READER

21:45 - OUT OF LINE KARAOKE

Related Stories

More Takedown News