Tanith Announce New Album With Snow Tiger Video

(Atom Splitter) New York City's Tanith, Russ Tippins (guitars, vocals), Cindy Maynard (bass, vocals), and Keith Robinson (drums), have announced their new album Voyage, out April 21 via Metal Blade.

The album was recorded and mastered on 24-track analog tape and has never been digitized from recording to pressing. Also, fans will recognize Tippins from NWOBHM legend Satan.

Today, the band has shared the video for first single "Snow Tiger." Watch it here.

"We are super stoked for everyone to hear this track, as it's one of our favorites from the album," the band shares. "We really tried to up the ante with this one. As for the video, we wanted to share a glimpse of how we made this record. It really captures the spirit of our entire time in the studio."

Voyage Tracklisting:

"Snow Tiger"

"Falling Wizard"

"Olympus by Dawn"

"Architects of Time"

"Adrasteia"

"Mother of Exile"

"Seven Moons (Galantia Part 2)"

"Flame"

"Never Look Back"

