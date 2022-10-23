Tarja Shares Previously Unreleased Song Eye Of The Storm

Cover art

Tarja has shared her previously unreleased single "Eye of the Storm." The track comes from her forthcoming, "Best Of: Living The Dream", collection that will arrive on December 2nd.

"It was the right time to finally release this song," Tarja explains. "It has a very deep feeling of closure in it. It's been influenced by two very important countries in my life: Finland and Argentina. It's an internal battle inside of me. Because at that time in life, I was really searching for my place in this world, where I belong as a person, as an individual."

Atom Splitter shared the following details: Looking back on 15 extremely successful years of the Finnish singer's solo career, the Best Of contains not only Tarja's most well-known tracks, many of them newly remastered at Sterling Sound, and personal favorites from all six studio albums - My Winter Storm, What Lies Beneath, Colours in the Dark, The Brightest Void, The Shadow Self, and In the Raw - but also the never-before-heard song "Eye of the Storm."

"After all these years, I still really can't believe it's time for me to release a proper 'Best Of' album," Tarja says. "So many beautiful moments, unbelievable. It has been a dream to put together this collection. And I really hope that you will enjoy this as much as I did while making it."

The compilation was hand-picked by Tarja herself and will be released on December 2 in a wide variety of formats. Each featuring exclusive rarities and/or the previously unreleased two-hour Circus Life concert, which is eagerly awaited by fans - as well as upgraded versions of Tarja's music videos. Rounded out by high-quality artwork, deluxe liner notes, and many formats to choose from, this collection is a delight for casual fans, as well as superfans.

Best Of: Living The Dream will be released on 1CD Digipak, Ltd. 2CD+Blu-ray Mediabook, 2LP (Gatefold, 180g, black), Ltd. Coloured 2LP (Gatefold, 180g, crystal clear), Ltd. Box Set and on Digital.

The standard version of the CD and vinyl contains 16 tracks (including the brand new single) as well as deluxe liner notes. The strictly limited Mediabook holds 13 further tracks and the previously unreleased, two-hour live show Circus Life. The strictly limited box set contains an additional 19 tracks selection of Tarja's projects including Outlanders, 4 Picture Disc, 6 art prints, 2 posters, and a fine art print signed by Tarja!

CONTENT/TRACKLISTING:

1CD Jewelcase / 2LP Gatefold (180g, black) / Ltd. 2LP Gatefold (180g, crystal clear):

16 Tracks, handpicked by Tarja

Ltd. 2CD+Blu-ray Mediabook (48pages):

CD1: 16 tracks (=1CD Jewelcase)

CD2: 13 further rare tracks from Tarja's career (B-sides, rarities etc.)

Blu-ray: Two hours of previously unreleased live show Circus Life. Filmed January 23, 2020, at the Circul Metropolitan, Bucharest, Romania + all official music video clips

Ltd. Box Set:

3CD+BD earBOOK (36 pages)

CD1: 16 tracks (=1CD Jewelcase)

CD2: 13 further rare tracks from Tarja's career (B-sides, rarities etc.)

CD3: 19 tracks selection of Tarja's classical side projects and Outlanders

Blu-ray:previously unreleased, 2 hours full live concert Circus Life on video. Filmed January 23, 2020 at the Circul Metropolitan, Bucharest, Romania + all official music video clips)

4 Picture Disc (incl. CD1+CD2)

6x art prints

2x posters

1x fine art print signed by Tarja

CD1 / LP1+2 TRACK LISTING:

"Eye of the Storm"

"I Walk Alone" (Single Version)

"Die Alive" (Alternative Version)

"Enough"

"Falling Awake" (Feat. Jason Hook)

"Until My Last Breath" (Single Version)

"I Feel Immortal" (Radio Remix)

"Victim of a Ritual"

"500 Letters"

"Never Enough"

"Innocene" (Radio Edit)

"Demons In You" (Feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

"Diva"

"Dead Promises" Ffeat. Björn "Speed" Strid)

"Tears in Rain"

"You and I" (Band Version)



CD2 + PICTURE DISK 3+4 TRACK LISTING:

"Oasis"

"Sing for Me"

"Anteroom of Death" (Edit Version)

"In for a Kill"

"Naiad"

"Crimson Deep"

"Mystique Voyage"

"Deliverance"

"Into the Sun"

"Eagle Eye" (Feat. Chad Smith)

"Too Many"

"Love to Hate"

"Shadow Play"

CD3 TRACK LISTING:

"Rukous, Op. 40 : N°2"

"Oi, Kiitos Sa Luojani Armollinen"

"Ave Maria" (Camille Saint-Saëns)

"Ave Maria" (Giulio Caccini)

"Ave Maria" (Tarja Turunen)

"Walking in the Air"

"You Would Have Loved This"

"O Come, O Come Emmanuel"

"Together"

"O Tannenbaum"

"What Child Is This"

"Varpunen Jouluaamuna"

"Heinillä Härkien"

"En Etsi Valtaa Loistoa"

"Witch-Hunt"

"You Take My Breath Away"

"I Feel Pretty"

"The Cruellest Goodbye"

"World in My Eyes"

BLU-RAY TRACK LISTING:

"Mystique Voyage"

"500 Letters"

"Naiad"

"Diva"

"You and I"

"Love to Hate"

"Demons in You"

"Never Enough"

"Falling Awake"

"I Feel Immortal"

"I Walk Alone"

"Victim of Ritual"

"Innocence"

"Die Alive"

"Tears in Rain"

"Dead Promises"

"Until My Last Breath"

"Shadow Play"

Related Stories

Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song

Primal Fear and Tarja Turunen Release 'I Will Be Gone' Video

Tarja Expands Spirits And Ghosts For This Christmas Season

Tarja Turunen Can't See Working With Nightwish Again

Tarja Music and Merch

News > Tarja