Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Walter Giardino For 'A Peaceful Place'

(Atom Splitter) Tarja's Outlanders release eighth single "A Peaceful Place (Return To The Oasis)" featuring Walter Giardino and the band announces long-awaited album to be released on June 23 via Earmusic.
OUTLANDERS is the unique project of Finnish soprano legend Tarja Turunen and EDM pioneer Torsten Stenzel. They worked on the album for over 10 years and had support from some of the most influential guitarists of our time. Each song features a special guitarist as a guest including Al Di Meola, Trevor Rabin, Joe Satriani, Jennifer Batten, Steve Rothery, Mike Oldfield, Walter Giardino, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Vernon Reid, and Marty Friedman. Seven tracks have already been pre-released digitally.
Now, the long-awaited album will be released on June 23 on CD and "blue curacao" limited edition vinyl. OUTLANDERS have succeeded in creating something exciting and new: the music combines relaxed but exciting electronic beats with Tarja's emotional, classically trained voice and unique guitar performances. The sound is mysterious, gentle and yet powerful, catchy and dreamy, modern and classic at the same time. The music contains opposites that attract each other in a magical way.
The eighth track "A Peaceful Place (Return To The Oasis)" with Walter Giardino as special guest is available on all digital platforms and as limited collector's edition on 7" vinyl exclusively in Tarja's online store.
