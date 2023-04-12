.

Temples Announce North American Tour

04-12-2023

Temples Tour poster
Tour poster

(Big Hassle) British psychedelic band Temples will mark the arrival of their new album Exotico, produced by Sean Ono Lennon and mixed by GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT,) with a North American headline tour getting underway June 6 at Washington DC's The Black Cat and then traveling through the end of the month.

Highlights include such venues as Brooklyn, NY's Elsewhere, San Francisco, CA's Great American Music Hall, and Los Angeles, CA's Teragram Ballroom. The North American run follows a sold-out leg of small UK club shows to road-test the new album. Support for the tour will be provided by Chicago psych-rockers Post Animal.

Exotico's release has been heralded with the release of three singles, "Gamma Rays," "Cicada," and "Afterlife." All three songs are available for streaming at all DSPs, while videos for "Afterlife" and "Gamma Rays" are currently streaming on YouTube.

Recently praised by Shindig! for sounding "like Temples, but Temples with a newfound confidence," Exotico marks the band's most far-reaching collection thus far, a 16-track panoramic musical travelogue set beyond the horizon on an impossibly utopic island where every song serves as a different stop along the atoll, from beaches with azure blue waters to forest canopies enveloped in rare birdsong. Recorded in studios in London, Brighton, and Worcestershire, songs like "Afterlife" and "Oval Stones" see Temples - with additional multi-instrumental and vocal accompaniment from Lennon as well as extra vocals from Charlotte Kemp Muhl (The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger) - painting visionary new vistas with cascading melodic waterfalls, contemplative lyrical exploration, and an imaginative creative wanderlust unlike anything previously heard in the band's already ambitious body of work.

Temples is: James Bagshaw (guitar, vocals) Thomas Walmsley (bass guitar, backing vocals), Adam Smith (keyboards, rhythm guitar, backing vocals), and Rens Ottink (drums and percussion).

TEMPLES - TOUR 2023

JUNE
6 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
7 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
9 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
12 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
13 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
15 - Detroit, MI - El Club
16 - Chicago, IL - Metro
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
19 - Denver, CO - Bluebird
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
22 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
24 - Los Angeles, LA - Teragram Ballroom

AUGUST
31 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

SEPTEMBER
2 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
3 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot Festival

