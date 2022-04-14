The 69 Eyes Share New Track 'Drive'

The 69 Eyes have shared their brand new single "Drive", which is the first of several new tracks to be released in the coming months, as they continue work on their next album.

Guitarist Bazie had this to say, "The inspiration came from the same pool of music I have always liked, mostly from the '80s. I never plan anything; I just grab my guitar and see what comes up.

"We jammed a lot more as a band this time and came up with song ideas from all the guys. 'Drive' started from one little riff, which I had for a long time. It took a while, but it was worth it. It still sounds exiting and that was the goal."

Frontman Jyrki 69 added, "Bazie delivered this music and I was blown away by how fresh it felt again. It sounded like some rock radio stuff! Our songs are on daily rotation on the rock channels here in Finland, but they are the ones that we did fifteen years ago. So, I thought that we could have some fresh options now; let's take the airwaves! 'Drive' is a traditional 69 EYES sounding, fast rocker with a Sunset Strip slap on it!" Stream the song below:

