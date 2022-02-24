The Airborne Toxic Event Share New Song 'Faithless'

The Airborne Toxic Event have released their brand new single called "Faithless," which is available now at all DSPs and streaming services and if the first new music from the band since their 2020 album "Hollywood Park".
Frontman Mikel Jollett had this to say, "'Faithless' is a song about trying to believe in something in a world telling you to believe in nothing, getting lost in a world of hopeless outcomes and trying to find connection with others, or if you can't, a new place to lose yourself."
The band is gearing up to launch their Hollywood Park Tour that will be kicking off on March 22nd at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ and will conclude on October 26th in Carrboro, NC at Cat's Cradle. See the dates and stream the new song below:
MARCH
22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
24 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
26 - Austin, TX - Emo's
28 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
29 - St. Louis, MO - Del Mar Concert Hall
30 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
31 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
APRIL
1 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
2 - Washington, DC - 930 Club
3 - Washington, DC - 930 Club (SOLD OUT)
5 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
6 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
7 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA (SOLD OUT)
8 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
12 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
14 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre (SOLD OUT)
15 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
16 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
18 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
23 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox (SOLD OUT)
24 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
29 - San Diego, CA - Observatory SOLD OUT
30 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
JULY
16 - San Francisco, CA - Davies Hall (with The San Francisco Symphony)
OCTOBER
6 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre
8 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep (SOLD OUT)
9 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room
11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
16 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
18 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
20 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
21 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
24 - Chattanooga, TN - The Walker Theater
25 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
3/22-4/30 w/Special Guest Mondo Cozmo
