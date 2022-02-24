The Airborne Toxic Event Share New Song 'Faithless'

The Airborne Toxic Event have released their brand new single called "Faithless," which is available now at all DSPs and streaming services and if the first new music from the band since their 2020 album "Hollywood Park".

Frontman Mikel Jollett had this to say, "'Faithless' is a song about trying to believe in something in a world telling you to believe in nothing, getting lost in a world of hopeless outcomes and trying to find connection with others, or if you can't, a new place to lose yourself."

The band is gearing up to launch their Hollywood Park Tour that will be kicking off on March 22nd at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ and will conclude on October 26th in Carrboro, NC at Cat's Cradle. See the dates and stream the new song below:

MARCH

22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

24 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

26 - Austin, TX - Emo's

28 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

29 - St. Louis, MO - Del Mar Concert Hall

30 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

31 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

APRIL

1 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

2 - Washington, DC - 930 Club

3 - Washington, DC - 930 Club (SOLD OUT)

5 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

6 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

7 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA (SOLD OUT)

8 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

12 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

14 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

15 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

16 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

18 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

23 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox (SOLD OUT)

24 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

29 - San Diego, CA - Observatory SOLD OUT

30 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

JULY

16 - San Francisco, CA - Davies Hall (with The San Francisco Symphony)

OCTOBER

6 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

8 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep (SOLD OUT)

9 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

16 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

18 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

20 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

21 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

24 - Chattanooga, TN - The Walker Theater

25 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

3/22-4/30 w/Special Guest Mondo Cozmo

