The Damned Share 'Neat Neat Neat/Bela Lugosi's Dead' Video

A Night Of A Thousand Vampires cover art

(Hired Gun Media) Punk rock legends The Damned have released a new music video for "Neat Neat Neat/Bela Lugosi's Dead," from their forthcoming live album/concert film release, A Night Of A Thousand Vampires.

"Neat Neat Neat" is The Damned's second-ever single release. The classic punk rock track morphs into a chilling cover of goth icons Bauhaus' first-ever single, "Bela Lugosi's Dead". The stunning, theatrical visual is available just in time for Halloween.



A Night Of A Thousand Vampires is due out this Friday via earMUSIC distributed in North America via BFD/The Orchard. The audio and visual offering spotlights hits and fan favorites taken from The Damned's remarkable forty-five-year career, including some surprise covers.

Filmed at London's prestigious Palladium Theatre on October 28th, 2019 (just before the pandemic), A NIGHT OF A THOUSAND VAMPIRES features The Damned and ghoulish characters from classic UK TV show The Hammer House Of Horrors as well the cast of the UK's The Circus Of Horrors in full macabre make-up and costumes.

Together with an orchestra to fill out the band's signature theatrical sound, the striking live concert event is sure to please The Damned fans worldwide and lovers of all things gothic just in time for Halloween.



A Night Of A Thousand Vampires will be available as a 2 CD plus Blu-ray package as well as multiple 2LP vinyl options. Vinyl lovers can choose from classic black vinyl, clear vinyl, red vinyl or even a special glow-in-the-dark (indie store exclusive) vinyl set. All first vinyl pressings include a poster.

