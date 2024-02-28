Rat Scabies Reuniting With The Damned For U.S. Tour

(Atom Splitter) Punk legends The Damned announce a 10-date, USA tour for May and June 2024, bringing their '80s line-up back together with the return of Rat Scabies for the first time in America in 35 years!

David Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies, and Paul Gray will play shows across the USA, the first time this line-up has played together since 1989. The band will open in Toronto and finish up at Portland. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, March 1.

This tour welcomes Rat Scabies back to the stage, who has rejoined the band for tours, festivals, and more in 2024. One of the original founding members, The Damned drummer Scabies puts it simply - '"Be careful what you wish for.'"

Revisiting the music from their '80s line-up, audiences can expect songs from Machine Gun Etiquette, The Black Album, and Strawberries, as well as The Damned fan-favorite tracks like "Neat Neat Neat," "'New Rose," and more.

47 years after releasing their groundbreaking debut, Damned Damned Damned, The Damned released their twelfth studio album Darkadelic earlier this year, reaching the Top 10 in the UK Albums Chart.

Following their formation in 1976, The Damned became the first UK punk band to officially release a single, "New Rose," and an album Damned Damned Damned. With 12 studio albums and several UK chart singles, the band is a pioneer who emerged from the London punk scene, earning an ever-expanding fan base fuelled by legendary live shows. Their dark lyrics and Dave Vanian's rich baritone vocals also catapulted The Damned to the forefront of the Goth-Rock Genre. The Damned of today defy any categorisation and the ease of which songs from all phases of their career fit together in this ground-breaking spectacle is absolute proof.

MAY 2024

5/27 - Toronto - Danforth

5/29 - Boston - Big Night Live

5/30 - Norwalk - Wall Street Theater

6/2 - Chicago - Concord Music Hall

6/4 - Denver - Gothic Theatre

6/6 San Francisco - Regency Ballroom

6/8 - Pomona - No Values Festival

6/13 - Seattle - Showbox

6-14 - Vancouver - Commodore

6-15 - Portland - Revolution Hall

