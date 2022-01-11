The Dickies Stream Previously Unreleased 'Blink-183'

Punk veterans The Dickies have released two previously unreleased songs, "Blink-183" and "Clean Money," as a new 7" single and digitally. Glass Onyon sent over the following details:

The A-side, "Blink-183," is a rollicking ride that offers everything fans of the newly-reunited Blink-182 could want...and just a bit more! As band founder and guitarist Stan Lee explains, the track was originally recorded for a Fat Records compilation, however "Fat Mike hated it. He said 'why did you write a song about Blink-182?' I said 'We didn't - it's about Blink-183' and he just didn't get it, so it's been buried on [former Dickies bassist] Rick Dasher's computer until now."

The B-side, "Clean Money," on the other hand, was intended for the 2001 album All This And Puppet Stew but didn't make the cut. So the boys decided to release both songs on 7" vinyl as well as on digital.

Order the vinyl here and stream "Blink-183" below:

