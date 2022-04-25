The Dreaded Laramie Ask Where Do The Hardcore Kids Go? With New Video

Nashville power-pop group The Dreaded Laramie have released a music video for their brand new single "Where Do The Hardcore Kids Go?", which comes from their upcoming sophomore EP "Everything A Girl Could Ask".
The band had this to say, "We're excited to premiere the video for the EP's closing track, 'Where Do the Hardcore Kids Go?' (The song and video) is a tribute to three things that are crucial to our band's existence: the DIY-band ethic, indulgent guitar music, and jokes."
"Everything A Girl Could Ask" will be released on May 13th on 7" picture disc vinyl and digital and was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Justin Francis, produced by Adam Meisterhans, and written by The Dreaded Laramie and Adam Meisterhans. Watch the video below:
Linkin Park Have No Future Plans Says Shinoda- Former Metallica Star Jason Newsted Plans Album With The Chophouse Band- more
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Gets Animated For 'High Plains Drifter' Video- Rolling Stones 'Don't Stop' Performance- KISS- more
Kurt Cobain Guitar From Nirvana's Teen Spirit Video Headed To Auction- Jack White Rocks Late Night TV- Korn- Mastodon- more
Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For 30th Anniversary- Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Want'- more
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End