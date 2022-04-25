The Dreaded Laramie Ask Where Do The Hardcore Kids Go? With New Video

Nashville power-pop group The Dreaded Laramie have released a music video for their brand new single "Where Do The Hardcore Kids Go?", which comes from their upcoming sophomore EP "Everything A Girl Could Ask".

The band had this to say, "We're excited to premiere the video for the EP's closing track, 'Where Do the Hardcore Kids Go?' (The song and video) is a tribute to three things that are crucial to our band's existence: the DIY-band ethic, indulgent guitar music, and jokes."

"Everything A Girl Could Ask" will be released on May 13th on 7" picture disc vinyl and digital and was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Justin Francis, produced by Adam Meisterhans, and written by The Dreaded Laramie and Adam Meisterhans. Watch the video below:

