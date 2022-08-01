The Offspring's Todd Morse Shares 'Everything Fun (Is Bad For Me)'

(Carry The 4) The Offspring's Todd Morse released a brand new solo single called "Everything Fun (Is Bad For Me)"" to celebrating inking a new deal with Manic Kat Records.
We were sent these details: Having released his debut solo album in 2019, Todd has reignited his solo work this year, with latest single. Speaking on the track, Morse adds: "After years of partying, "Everything Fun (Is Bad For Me)" is about figuring out how to still have a great time, without doing things that you know are bad for your health and mindset."
Todd Morse's stellar, three-decade career has seen the Los Angeles native play with some of punk rock's premiere names; The Offspring, punk pioneers H20 and Juliette Lewis and The Licks all take their place on an impressive CV.
Morse's dexterous talent sees him lauded as an accomplished songwriter, singer, guitarist and bassist; his experience and passion, as well as unerring technical ability at the forefront of both his success and durability.
2019's debut solo album Late Bloomer was another addition to the legacy, a nod to the clash between that inner kid and one's wiser self. Musically, the record harks back to his childhood influences - The Clash, Tom Petty, and The Rolling Stones - and fuses it with the vocal and guitar skills he's refined over two decades.
2022 has seen Morse sign to indie-punk label Manic Kat Records, for the release of his first solo material in three years; his hook-heavy, melodic punk styling is abundant on latest single "Everything Fun (Is Bad For Me)", which is streaming now, on all platforms. Check it out below:
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- more
Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more
Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more
Lamb Of God Unleash Omens Video- Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions- Stabbing Westward's Hall Battling Throat Cancer- more
David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen- Former Megadeth Stars Announce Kings of Thrash Mega Years Tour- more
Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky
Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One
On The Record: Brian May - Another World
Caught In The Act: The Tubes Live In Chicago
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 11: A Whole Lotta Soul - Rage Against The Machine, Alexisonfire, more
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star
Tyler Hubbard Delivering New Music With Dancin' In The Country
Black Sabbath Legend Tony Iommi Opens 2022 Commonwealth Games
Oceans Share 'LIVING=DYING' Video To Celebrate EP Release
David Bowie World Fan Convention Coming To U.S. In 2023
The Offspring's Todd Morse Shares 'Everything Fun (Is Bad For Me)'
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy Lead Backroads Blues Festival Tour
Dirty Heads Share 'Heavy Water' Featuring Common Kings