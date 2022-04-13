The Von Bondies Offshoot Stereobabe Share 'Tumbleweed' Video

Stereobabe, featuring Leann Banks (The Von Bondies) and Ted Lamont (Blasternaut), have released a music video for their brand new single "Tumbleweed".
They had this to say about the track, "While in pandemic lockdown, we started jamming a riff together. We ultimately thought the word 'Tumbleweed' fit really well, and gave us a lyrical direction to take the song.
"It also gave us a direction to drive!" they continue. "So, we finished writing the song and started planning a road trip to the American southwest to film the video.
"Ultimately, this desert road trip song is about life, love, and adventure." Watch the video below:
