The Blue Stones Announce Fourth Leg Of 'Pretty Monster' Tour

() Alt Rock duo The Blue Stones today announced a fourth leg of live dates to Pretty Monster tour, adding West Coast and Southwest U.S. shows this June, kicking off June 9 in West Hollywood, at the legendary Troubadour.
Discussing the upcoming dates, Tarek Jafar stated, "We've taken great care to build an unforgettable live set. There's a constant push to always be better than our last album, our last tour, even our last show. 'Pretty Monster' live is surely going to blow some minds, and we can't wait to watch that happen to our U.S. fans in real time."
The Blue Stones released their acclaimed third LP, Pretty Monster, last autumn via MNRK. Tarek and Justin Tessier kick off the EU/UK leg of the tour tomorrow night in Cologne, Germany with support from GLU (Mikey from Queens of the Stone Age's solo project), before East Coast U.S. dates begin May 17 in Boston. In conjunction, The Blue Stones will release a remix of the single "Don't Miss" by The Bloody Beetroots this Friday.
Early last year Tarek and Justin hit Zane Whitfield's NOP Studios in Kingston, Ontario for 35 straight days writing and recording for the Pretty Monster project, working with a few select producers, including Kevin Hissink (grandson/Demi Lovato) and WZRD BLD (Highly Suspect, iDKHOW), along with multi-GRAMMY Award-winner Joe Chiccarelli (The White Stripes, The Strokes, Spoon), looking to stretch their sound further, while continuing to instill every track with equal parts unchecked passion and the joyfully adventurous spirit, that their live performances have become known for.
Discussing Pretty Monster, Tarek added... "Our mission with this album is to give rock and roll a fresh coat of paint. Track after track features heavy hitting riffs over tight beats that are tough enough for the fighters, and sweet enough for the lovers. It's an album dedicated to controlled chaos. An untamed beast contained within a beautiful exterior."
03/29 - Cologne, DE @ Gerbaude 9
03/30 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
03/31 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix
04/01 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melweg
04/03 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
04/04 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
04/05 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
04/08 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz
04/10 - Munich, DE @ Strom
04/11 - Vienna, AT @ Fluc
04/12 - Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe
05/17 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
05/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
05/20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/21 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
05/23 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
05/24 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
05/25 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's Rock Club
05/26 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
06/06 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's
06/08 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent
06/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
06/10 - Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
06/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
06/13 - Austin, TX @ Antones
06/14 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Room
06/15 - Dallas, TX @ Studio @ Factory
06/17 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
06/19 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
06/20 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
06/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
