The Defiants Deliver New Song 'Hey Life' And Announce Album

(Freeman Promotions) The Defiants have announced their return with a new album, their third overall, 'Drive' on June 9, 2023 via Frontiers Music Srl. The first single from the album, "Hey Life", is out today!

Formed by Paul Laine, Bruno Ravel, and Rob Marcello, who are all current or former members of beloved rockers Danger Danger, The Defiants' latest opus is yet another impeccable slice of melodic hard rock.

Best known for being the D2 vocalist on four studio albums over the course of 12 years, Paul Laine came back to work with his former bandmates Bruno Ravel and Rob Marcello, who are the other two pillars of THE DEFIANTS, for the band's self-titled debut in 2015.

The guys reunited at the suggestion of Frontiers' President & Head of A&R, Serafino Perugino, who really wanted these current and former Danger Danger members to offer fans of that band some new music. The resulting album was pleasing not only to the D2 fans, but also to ALL the fans out there who are into the classic sound of the era from which D2 emerged.

THE DEFIANTS' debut album was greeted with a great acclaim as a glorious return to the "in your face" melodic hard rock that enraptured millions of fans back in the '80s and '90s and is currently enjoying a renaissance here in the 21st century. Within the first two weeks of its release, the album entered Billboard's Heatseekers Chart in the Top 50. Also that same year, the album claimed the #1 position on Classic Rock Magazine's ranking of best AOR albums of the year.

Their follow up album, 'Zokusho' was released to critical acclaim in 2019 and needless to say, it had all the ingredients to continue to thrill THE DEFIANTS' fans. A BIG melodic rock album with huge choruses, hooks, and soaring guitars and vocals.

Now, after another four year wait between albums, THE DEFIANTS return with 'Drive', perhaps their greatest musical achievement...so far.

