The High Strung Announce Double Single Release

(Green Light Go) The High Strung announce their double-single release, "Different Animal" (A-side) and "Telescope" (B-side), out March 30. Singer/songwriting duo Josh Malerman (New York Times bestselling author of Bird Box) and Mark Owen compose a playful and contemplative banter, passing the baton to one another as each track delves between the synapses of storytelling. Produced by Jason Berkowitz and Zach Shipps (Electric Six), the singles are off the band's newest studio album, set to release May 5 on Paper Thin Records.
While the singles are akin in lineage and put forth honest, revealing views by illuminating the uncertainties of life, they do so from different storytelling approaches. Written by Owen, the upbeat "Different Animal" features him on lead vocals with harmonies by Allison Laakko. The single captures the catharsis of getting over a bad and necessary breakup. Sing-a-long melodies dance between Roman references to Nero's fire and culminate in the crazed piano outro that becomes "Telescope."
Here, engulfed in piano and strings, the narrator feels alone on earth with his optimism but discovers like-minded beings in the sky through his ocular aperture. Malerman, who wrote "Telescope," explains, "I imagined it leading off a science-fiction concept album. A Texas bar, the door bangs open, an astronaut covered in dust enters. He's been through something." The song also plays into his book, Ghoul n The Cape, bringing mediums together.
