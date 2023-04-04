The Infinity Ring Deliver 'Gift Of Life' Video

Cover art

(Earsplit) The Infinity Ring presents a new video for "Gift Of Life," the third single from their debut LP, Nemesis & Nativity, ready to be released next week on Profound Lore Records.



An undertaking spawned by Cameron Moretti in the Summer of 2020, THE INFINITY RING draws together many musicians long active within the New England metal, punk, and electronic scenes. What initially began as an investigative take on dark folk music with added elements of drone and noise, morphed into an alchemical fusion of experimental rock with many disparate strains from the post-industrial continuum, all delivered with a spiritual and mystic bent. Nemesis & Nativity's sonic output sits at the crossroads of a variety of genres including ominous folk, no wave, industrial, and black metal, with elements of occult and ethereal antiquarian sonics laced throughout. The album is completed with cover art by MFAXII.



THE INFINITY RING spent much of 2020 and 2021 experimenting in various studios around New England, deeply immersed in open-ended musical research and development. These sessions would eventually lead to a collaborative Ohr EP with Jarboe.



In early 2022, the band set out record Nemesis & Nativity at God City Studios in Salem, Massachusetts. The album builds on much of what came before, but with a more pronounced sense of ritual, atmosphere, and heaviness. During the creation of the album, genre conventions fell by the wayside and extreme experimentation was channeled, resulting in a sonic palette that morphs from elegantly haunted atmospherics to mystic ritual drone, brutalist industrial rhythms to passages of hallowed melancholy.



With the "Gift Of Life" video's release, Moretti, writes, "Life is fragile, brutal, devastating, and beautiful... 'Gift Of Life,' in short, is about the interconnection with being alive."

Related Stories

More The Infinity Ring News