.

The Luka State Release Sophomore Album More Than This

03-11-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Luka State Album art
Album art

(The Syndicate) The Luka State are thrilled to share their highly-anticipated sophomore album More Than This, out now via Thirty Tigers. A body of work that mixes influences spanning alt-rock, indie, punk and rock 'n' roll, the album is a state-of-the-nation address which explores issues including social inequality, mental health battles and addiction - all told from a very personal perspective. But amidst the turmoil, it's an album in which hope for a better future is a recurring motif.

Speaking on the follow-up to the band's critically-acclaimed debut LP, 2021's Fall In Fall Out, vocalist/guitarist Conrad Ellis says, "This album is a rebirth for us. Like every other band, we want to take over the world, but we want our message to be heard. No one out there must feel alone. There's a way through everything and we can do it together. We can take over the world together."

Today's focus-track, "Losing Streak," encapsulates a range of what The Luka State have to offer with the More Than This album. Its ferocious, granite-heavy riff pulls no punches, but its aggression is balanced by the band's love of an enticing melody. The song's themes also find the equilibrium between a dichotomy, with Conrad being brutally honest about his mental health struggles, but also showing to people with similar issues that there can be light at the end of the tunnel.

Conrad adds, "'Losing Streak' is a documentation of exactly where I was at around the time I wrote it. It follows where my mental health was at: self-medication with substances and going off the rails. My mental health was so poor, but I came out the other side. This song is for those who need it, those who have suffered through trauma or substance abuse or addiction or depression. It's ok to talk about those things. There's always a way through it."

Related Stories
The Luka State Release Sophomore Album More Than This

More The Luka State News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head- Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand- Yes Announce New Album- more

The Cure Announce North American Summer Tour- The White Stripes Expanding Elephant For 20th Anniversary- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023

With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout

Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash

Latest News

Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series

The Rolling Stones Stream New Rain Fall Down Lyric Videos

Pearl Jam Offshoot Painted Shield Premiere Blue Crystal Video

Story Of The Year Celebrate New Album Release With Afterglow Video

Framing Hanley 'Start A Fire' With New Single

Killing Joke Share 'Full Spectrum Dominance' Ahead Of Royal Album Hall Show

Pete Francis Shares New Single From First Post Dispatch Solo Album