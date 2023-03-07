The Lumineers, Tyler Childers Lead Catbird Fest Lineup

(Big Hassle Media) The Lumineers, Tyler Childers, The War on Drugs, and Trey Anastasio Band have been named as the headliners for the Catbird Fest, the new two-day camping festival.
The festival will be taking place August 19-20 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY, marking the first camping and music event on the historic field since the original 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair.
Catbird will feature exceptional live music and curated local food and spirits offerings along with a variety of glamping experiences amid a majestic natural environment brimming with unique energy and cultural history. The wide-ranging musical bill will feature memorable performances by 22 diverse artists across two stages.
Aside from the headliners, the event will also feature Band of Horses, Dispatch, Trampled By Turtles, Charley Crockett, Margo Price, Amos Lee, and many more.
Presales begin Wednesday, March 8 at 10 am (ET), exclusively via www.catbirdmusicfestival.com; sign-ups are available now. Ticket options include 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum, as well as Weekend Camping, Weekend Premier Camping, Weekend Glamping, Weekend RV (with/without hook-up) passes, and 1-Day and 2-Day Premium Parking. General Day Parking is free.
For those looking for an elevated experience, there are plenty of premium ticket options. GA+ tickets offer access to the GA+ Lounge with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, a full-service bar with beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase; and a concierge to assist with all festival needs. VIP guests will enjoy a further number of exclusive upgrades, including a dedicated on-field viewing area at the Main Stage; unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with a full-service bar and dedicated food for purchase; complimentary water refill station, dedicated entrance into the festival, and more. Platinum tickets include exclusive front-of-stage viewing at both stages, complimentary all-day dining, and beverages including beer, wine, and cocktails, and other exclusive enhancements.
CATBIRD MUSIC FESTIVAL
BETHEL WOODS CENTER FOR THE ARTS, BETHEL, NY
AUGUST 19-20, 2023
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
The Lumineers
The War on Drugs
Band of Horses
Trampled by Turtles
Margo Price
James Bay
Johnnyswim
Adia Victoria
49 Winchester
Briscoe
John R. Miller
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
Tyler Childers
Trey Anastasio Band
Dispatch
Charley Crockett
Amos Lee
Morgan Wade
Celisse
Allison Russell
The Soul Rebels
Eggy
Madeline Edwards
