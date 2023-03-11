The Stone Eye Unleash Not My Circus Video

Philadelphia rockers The Stone Eye have released a brand new single called "Not My Circus", along with a music video for the track that was directed and edited by guitarist/vocalist Stephen Burdick.

The song is the second single from the group's forthcoming album, "Fata Morgana", which will arrive on April 28th. Burdick had this to say about the track, "'Not My Circus' was conceived following a couple of unique events- firstly, seeing Ween live and experiencing them absolutely shred my face-off at the Met Theater in December of 2021, and my buddy Mike Matteson telling me that "You should write more songs in four with an easily identifiable rhythm.

"Experiencing Ween live, had inspired me to try and write a song that was a bit out there for us style-wise, yet have it still maintain that Stone Eye sound and feel. Mike's words definitely played a role in the songwriting process as well, as I tried not to veer too far off the deep end when it came to rhythmic experimentation within the riffs and keep it relatively grounded and (mostly) in four.

"Lyrically, it's a jab at the whole indie/hipster world following some heat I received for my Doordash on tour comments in the twitter-verse. It's about as autobiographical as I have ever been!" Watch the video below:

