.

The Stone Eye Unleash Not My Circus Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-11-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Stone Eye Single art
Single art

Philadelphia rockers The Stone Eye have released a brand new single called "Not My Circus", along with a music video for the track that was directed and edited by guitarist/vocalist Stephen Burdick.

The song is the second single from the group's forthcoming album, "Fata Morgana", which will arrive on April 28th. Burdick had this to say about the track, "'Not My Circus' was conceived following a couple of unique events- firstly, seeing Ween live and experiencing them absolutely shred my face-off at the Met Theater in December of 2021, and my buddy Mike Matteson telling me that "You should write more songs in four with an easily identifiable rhythm.

"Experiencing Ween live, had inspired me to try and write a song that was a bit out there for us style-wise, yet have it still maintain that Stone Eye sound and feel. Mike's words definitely played a role in the songwriting process as well, as I tried not to veer too far off the deep end when it came to rhythmic experimentation within the riffs and keep it relatively grounded and (mostly) in four.

"Lyrically, it's a jab at the whole indie/hipster world following some heat I received for my Doordash on tour comments in the twitter-verse. It's about as autobiographical as I have ever been!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories
The Stone Eye Share New Song 'Donora'

More The Stone Eye News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head- Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand- Yes Announce New Album- more

The Cure Announce North American Summer Tour- The White Stripes Expanding Elephant For 20th Anniversary- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023

With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout

Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash

Latest News

Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series

The Rolling Stones Stream New Rain Fall Down Lyric Videos

Pearl Jam Offshoot Painted Shield Premiere Blue Crystal Video

Story Of The Year Celebrate New Album Release With Afterglow Video

Framing Hanley 'Start A Fire' With New Single

Killing Joke Share 'Full Spectrum Dominance' Ahead Of Royal Album Hall Show

Pete Francis Shares New Single From First Post Dispatch Solo Album