The Van Pelt Recruit Keith Hardy For 'Grid' Video

(Division PR) Indie rockers The Van Pelt has unveiled the music video for 'Grid,' which was directed by Mark Nardelli of 5Boro, and featuring the skateboarding prowess of Keith Hardy.
The song is the new single from the long-awaited fourth studio full-length , 'Artisans & Merchants,' out today via Spartan Records in North America, La Castanya in Europe/World and Gringo in the UK.
Front man Chris Leo describes the gritty, angular track as, "A little adventure with the loser protagonist trying to find their wallet.' The band's first studio recording in over 25 years, was recorded and mixed in Summer / Fall 2021 by Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile) at Uniform Recording in Philadelphia, PA, and features guest appearances by Nate Kinsella and Ted Leo among others.
The Van Pelt series of UK, EU and Brooklyn shows kicked off yesterday at Wharf Chambers in Leeds, UK. See dates and watch the new video below.
3/17 - Nottingham, UK @ The Old Cold Store
3/18 - London, UK @ The Garage
3/19 - Antwerp, BEL @ Trix
4/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus
