The Xcerts Deliver 'Blame' With One Shot, One Take Live Vocal Video

(Big Picture Media) Alternative three piece The Xcerts today announce their new album track "BLAME", taken from their upcoming album LEARNING HOW TO LIVE AND LET GO out August 18th via UNFD. The song arrives alongside the band's self directed one-shot, one-take live vocal video.



"Blame", the newest cut from the forthcoming full length, recalls the pop earworms, poetic lyrical turns and "band in a room' passion that has made The XCERTS so universally loved. A fizzing slap of anxiety and confessional self-loathing set to a soundtrack of driving guitars and urgent melody, "Blame" was born out of the band's self-described "3 piece chemistry" in their rehearsal room, and stands out as the only non-studio penned song on the album.



Fellow Brightonian Laura-Mary Carter from Blood Red Shoes also lends her vocal talents to the track, adding real weight to the shoegaze influence scattered across the songs of LEARNING HOW TO LIVE AND LET GO.



Speaking on the track, frontman Murray explained; "'Blame' is the most quintessential XCERTS song on the new record. It was important for us to look back but push the boundaries of what, in essence, is quite a simple pop song. The majority of the new record was written in the studio, but we crafted this one in the rehearsal room and I feel like you can hear the '3 piece' chemistry and urgency within the recording. It's a song about accountability and no longer looking for a scapegoat when things go wrong, and realising I've really hurt people in the past with my thoughtlessness. I was once told 'if you can't spot the dickhead in the room, it's probably you'. I guess it's our first (hyper) self-aware song lyrically."



Reflecting on the album itself, Murray shares: "We knew we wanted to approach this album differently in regards to the recording process. Each album we've made in the past has been extremely traditional but this time round we wanted to engulf ourselves in the studio environment and work without limitations. It was definitely time for us to shake things up and feel a certain level of discomfort in order to achieve our vision. We didn't want to rest on our laurels. We spent a year working closely with our friend Steven Graham Ansell in his studio, which became our sanctuary. Each day was so inspiring as we had no idea where these ideas would take us. Working without fear for the first time proved to be so rewarding."



The album pre-order and announcement came at the end of April alongside the release of "Jealousy", another impressive new cut and turn of direction from the upcoming record. In January, the band released the first single from this new iteration of the band, the brash & bombastic "GIMME", which was widely praised by critics and described as "a furiously catchy, superbly punchy return" by CLASH Magazine. This was followed by the gloriously optimistic "Ache" featuring Sam Carter of Architects and was described by DIY as "another lesson in alt-pop brilliance."

