To Kill Achilles Premiere 'The Cave' Video

(Atom Splitter) Alt rockers To Kill Achilles have released a music video for their new single "The Cave". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Recovery", which will arrive on August 11th as CD and limited colored vinyl, together with special merch options at the band and Arising Empire Shop.
Consisting of 11 tracks, the sound of Recovery is delivered through sincere lyrics depicting real-life experience with the same ferocity we've come to expect. The music is a mixture of aggression, sadness, hope, and beauty, with soaring choruses and storytelling that promotes the journey towards positivity.
"This record is the antithesis of the last, for far too long we've told the story of mental degradation without hope," the band shares. "Becoming completely drained repeating the same lines of how it hurts to be here. Recovery deals with courage, control, acceptance, and ultimately, the end goal that anyone in this circumstance seeks... the other side. This record is the journey of getting better, taking control of your life and the experiences around you."
