Toad the Wet Sprocket Announce All You Want Headline Tour

(Sideways) Toad the Wet Sprocket is still making new music and touring with the same spirit of independence that started it all over three decades ago and credit their success to the unwavering support of their fans.

In their most recent music releases and live performances, the band has continued to stay true to their roots while evolving their sound. And now, in 2023, they are happy to announce their 2023 All You Want Headline Tour, which will take them to cities across the country to once again reconnect with their fans and share their music.



The band consists of founding members Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols, and Dean Dinning. Throughout their career, Toad the Wet Sprocket has remained committed to creating music that is both meaningful and accessible. Their songs are filled with introspective lyrics and catchy melodies that have resonated with fans for decades. As part of their 2023 ALL YOU WANT Tour, audiences can expect to hear classic hits as well as deep cut favorites from the band's extensive catalog.



Toad the Wet Sprocket first gained attention in the late 1980s with their debut album, Bread and Circus, originally self-released on cassette in 1988. Their sophomore release, Pale, was recorded independently in 1989. Both records were released by Columbia Records, in 1989 and 1990 respectively.

Toad's third studio album, "Fear," followed in 1991 and included their multi-format iconic hit singles "All I Want" and "Walk on the Ocean", was certified RIAA Platinum and further solidified the band's popularity and mainstream success.



In 1994 the band released "Dulcinea," which included songs "Something's Always Wrong," and "Fall Down," both staples at alternative and mainstream radio, that helped Toad to earn their second RIAA certified Platinum Album and make Toad the Wet Sprocket a household name. In 1995 Toad released In Light Syrup, a collection of rarities that included the hit "Good Intentions", which was featured on the Platinum-selling Friends soundtrack.



The band took a break in the late 1990s, with the members pursuing solo projects. However, they reunited in 2006 and have continued to perform together ever since. In 2013, they released their first album in 16 years, "New Constellation," which was funded by their fans as one of the most successful music Kickstarter campaigns in history. The album includes fan-favorite tracks "The Moment", "California Wasted" and "Enough" that showcase the bands growth and versatility. The album received critical acclaim and was followed by a successful tour.



Toad's most recent studio album "Starting Now" (2021) marked a return to form for the band, with its catchy melodies, introspective lyrics, and signature harmonies. It well-received and showcased the band's signature sound while also exploring new sonic territories. Songs like "Transient Whales", "Starting Now" and "Hold On" serve as core performance tracks at live shows and as fan favorites.



Throughout their career, Toad the Wet Sprocket has remained humble and grateful for the support of their fans and is honored to continue creating music that resonates with them.

MAY 31 / DEL MAR, CA @ The Sound at Del Mar*

JUN 1 / SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA @ The Coach House

JUN 3 / SANTA FE, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino (MP)

JUN 5 / HOUSTON, TX @ House of Blues (MP)*^

JUN 6 / FORT WORTH, TX @ Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall (MP)^

JUN 7 / AUSTIN, TX @ The Paramount Theatre (MP)

JUN 8 / DALLAS, TX @ House of Blues (MP)^

JUN 10 / PEACHTREE CITY, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheater (MP)

JUN 11 / CHARLESTON, SC @ Charleston Music Hall (MP)

JUN 12 / DURHAM, NC @ The Carolina (MP)^

JUN 13 / ANNAPOLIS, MD @ Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

JUN 15 / TYSONS, VA @ Capital One Hall (MP)^

JUN 16 / BOSTON, MA @ The Wilbur (MP)*

JUN 17 / NORTHAMPTON, MA @ The Pines Theater (MP) + (GB)

JUN 18 / NASHUA, NH @ Nashua Center (MP)

JUN 20 / HARTFORD, CT @ Infinity Music Hall

JUN 21 / NEWTON, NJ @ The Newton Theater

JUN 22 / CANADAIGUA, NY @ Lincoln Hill Farms (MP)^

JUN 23 / GLENSIDE, PA @ Keswick Theatre (MP)*

JUN 25 / KENT, OH @ The Kent Stage (MP)

JUN 26 / CINCINNATI, OH @ Taft Theatre (MP)

JUN 27 / KALAMAZOO, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Café (MP)

JUN 28 / EVANSTON, IL @ Cahn Auditorium (MP)*

JUN 30 / BEAVER CREEK, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

JUL 7 / NOVATO, CA @ HopMonk Tavern



+ MARCY PLAYGROUND (MP) + GIN BLOSSOMS (GB)

*PRE-SALE on 3/8

^PRE-SALE on 3/9

