Tom Petty Rocks JJ Cale Classic Call Me The Breeze In 1997 Fillmore Video

(hennemusic) Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers are sharing an animated video of their performance of the 1972 JJ Cale classic, "Call Me The Breeze", from the forthcoming release of "Live at the Fillmore 1997."
The full music video was directed and animated by Emmy Award-winning Jeff Scher, whose collection of work is displayed in a number of prominent galleries, including New York City's Museum of Modern Art.
Due November 25, the project captures the band during the last six nights of a 20-show residency at the legendary Fillmore in San Francisco, CA in the period following their 1996 soundtrack record, "Songs and Music from 'She's The One."
The Fillmore album features more covers than originals, paying tribute to the artists and songs that shaped Petty's love of music as he was growing up; highlights include versions of tracks first recorded by Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, Chuck Berry, and more, and guest appearances by The Byrds' front man Roger McGuinn and blues legend John Lee Hooker.
Get more details and watch the animated live video here
Tom Petty's 1997 Fillmore 'I Won't Back Down' Performance Streaming
Eddie Vedder And Stevie Nicks Lead Tom Petty Tributes At Ohana Festival
Tom Petty Live at the Fillmore 1997 Details Revealed
Guns N' Roses Revisit 'November Rain' With 50-Piece Orchestra- Paramore North American Arena Tour- AWOLNATION- more
Silent Planet Frontman Injured In Tour Van Accident- August Burns Red Recruit Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach For Ancestry- Jimi Hendrix- more
Lamb of God Announce Headbangers Boat Cruise- The Dickies Stream Previously Unreleased 'Blink-183'- Imagine Dragons and DMB- more
Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Original Christmas Song- Maneskin Announce New Album 'Rush!'- Musicians Hall of Fame Class Of 2022- more
Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel
Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix
Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia
Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party