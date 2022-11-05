.

Tom Petty Rocks JJ Cale Classic Call Me The Breeze In 1997 Fillmore Video

Bruce Henne | 11-04-2022

Tom Petty Album art

(hennemusic) Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers are sharing an animated video of their performance of the 1972 JJ Cale classic, "Call Me The Breeze", from the forthcoming release of "Live at the Fillmore 1997."

The full music video was directed and animated by Emmy Award-winning Jeff Scher, whose collection of work is displayed in a number of prominent galleries, including New York City's Museum of Modern Art.

Due November 25, the project captures the band during the last six nights of a 20-show residency at the legendary Fillmore in San Francisco, CA in the period following their 1996 soundtrack record, "Songs and Music from 'She's The One."

The Fillmore album features more covers than originals, paying tribute to the artists and songs that shaped Petty's love of music as he was growing up; highlights include versions of tracks first recorded by Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, Chuck Berry, and more, and guest appearances by The Byrds' front man Roger McGuinn and blues legend John Lee Hooker.

Get more details and watch the animated live video here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Stream Fillmore House Band Short Film

Tom Petty Singled Out Special

Tom Petty's 1997 Fillmore 'I Won't Back Down' Performance Streaming

Eddie Vedder And Stevie Nicks Lead Tom Petty Tributes At Ohana Festival

Tom Petty Live at the Fillmore 1997 Details Revealed

News > Tom Petty

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Revisit 'November Rain' With 50-Piece Orchestra- Paramore North American Arena Tour- AWOLNATION- more

Silent Planet Frontman Injured In Tour Van Accident- August Burns Red Recruit Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach For Ancestry- Jimi Hendrix- more

Lamb of God Announce Headbangers Boat Cruise- The Dickies Stream Previously Unreleased 'Blink-183'- Imagine Dragons and DMB- more

Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Original Christmas Song- Maneskin Announce New Album 'Rush!'- Musicians Hall of Fame Class Of 2022- more

advertisement
Reviews

Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel

Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix

Quick Flicks: This is GWAR

Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party