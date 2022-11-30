Tom Petty Unplugged 'American Girl' Video Goes Online

(hennemusic) Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers are streaming a video for the live acoustic version of their 1976 classic, "American Girl", from the newly-released album, "Live at the Fillmore 1997."

The black and white video from co-directors Adria Petty and Jacques Naudé features audio of the performance as the soundtrack to the clip, which sees lead dancer and choreographer Maya Taylor with dancers Anna Iosipiv, Akane Little and Laura Aronoff as the camera moves through city streets, inside empty warehouses and atop buildings, exploring the lives of diverse characters.

"American Girl" was originally issued as the second single from the band's self-titled debut album, which featured the US Top 40 hit, "Breakdown."

"...it was the start of writing about people who are longing for something else in life, something better than they have," said Tom about the song.

Watch the new video here.

