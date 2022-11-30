Tom Petty Unplugged 'American Girl' Video Goes Online

(hennemusic) Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers are streaming a video for the live acoustic version of their 1976 classic, "American Girl", from the newly-released album, "Live at the Fillmore 1997."
The black and white video from co-directors Adria Petty and Jacques Naudé features audio of the performance as the soundtrack to the clip, which sees lead dancer and choreographer Maya Taylor with dancers Anna Iosipiv, Akane Little and Laura Aronoff as the camera moves through city streets, inside empty warehouses and atop buildings, exploring the lives of diverse characters.
"American Girl" was originally issued as the second single from the band's self-titled debut album, which featured the US Top 40 hit, "Breakdown."
"...it was the start of writing about people who are longing for something else in life, something better than they have," said Tom about the song.
Watch the new video here.
Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic
Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming
Tom Petty Rocks JJ Cale Classic Call Me The Breeze In 1997 Fillmore Video
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Stream Fillmore House Band Short Film
Def Leppard And Motley Crue Announce Two U.S. Concerts- Taproot To Reunite At Blue Ridge Rock Festival- Crobot Robbed- more
Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic- Metallica Surprise Release New Song and Announce Album and World Tour- more
Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie- Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows- Type O Negative- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track- Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming- more
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
Bret Michaels Plans Solo Tour With Mystery Guests, Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship
Black Star Riders Announce New Guitarist
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share Video from CMT Crossroads Special
Tom Petty Unplugged 'American Girl' Video Goes Online
Cult Of Luna and Russian Circles Teaming Up For Spring Tour
Def Leppard And Motley Crue Announce Two U.S. Concerts
Taproot To Reunite At Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Crobot Crowdsource Campaign Launched After Van Stolen