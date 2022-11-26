.

Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming

Bruce Henne | November 26, 2022

(hennemusic) Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers are streaming audio of their brand new album, "Live at the Fillmore 1997", in sync with its release on November 25.

The project captures the band during the last six nights of a 20-show residency at the legendary Fillmore in San Francisco, CA in the period following their 1996 soundtrack record, "Songs and Music from 'She's The One'".

The Fillmore album features more covers than originals, paying tribute to the artists and songs that shaped Petty's love of music as he was growing up; highlights include versions of tracks first recorded by Bob Dylan, J.J. Cale, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, Chuck Berry, and more, and guest appearances by The Byrds' front man Roger McGuinn and blues legend John Lee Hooker.

The shows at the Fillmore ended up being some of the most joyful, honest, inspirational and prolific experiences of the band's career, creating a unique bond between the group and their fans.

"We all feel this might be the highpoint of our time together as a group," Petty told the crowd at the final show. "It's going to be hard to get us off this stage tonight."

Stream the new live package in full here.

