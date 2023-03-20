Torrential Thrill Release 'Breathe' Video

Melbourne hard rockers Torrential Thrill have released a music video for their new track "Breathe". The song is the second single from their forthcoming album, "State Of Disaster", which will be released on April 1st.
Black-Roos Entertainment sent over these details: "State Of Disaster" is Torrential Thrills' most prolific and ambitious album yet. With 11 tracks and over an hour of new music, the album has been in the works for just over 5 years. Work initially began with pre-production and guitar / vocal tracking with Mitch 'O Shea followed by many other locations for tracking including Basin Studio's in Mt Buller with Matt D'arcy, Coloursound Studio in Altona with Matt Robins and Monolith Studios with Chris Themelco.
True to TT form, a lot of the content of the album centers around hardships and man's relentless pursuit of power. There is also another element of reflection, sacrifice and personal loss.
"We can't wait to get this album out to the world. There have been many moments over the years when it almost became too difficult to continue on, but standing on the other side of that is immensely satisfying. Traditional TT fans will find a combination of both 2 previous albums in State of Disaster, but with 10 fold the production that we have managed before" - Torrential Thrill
