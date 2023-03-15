.

Toxic Holocaust and Havok Announce Summer Coheadlining Tour

03-15-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Toxic Holocaust Tour poster
Tour poster

(Earsplit) Toxic Holocaust will return to the road this Summer on a month-long US co-headlining tour with Havok. The journey begins July 7th in Denver, Colorado and runs through August 11th in Lincoln, Nebraska. Support will be provided by Hammerhedd and MNRK Heavy labelmates, I Am.

Comments Toxic HolocausT mastermind Joel Grind, "We are stoked to be hitting the road this Summer with Havok. We are all looking forward to playing all over the country...finally. It feels like it's been forever since we hit these places, but now we are locked and loaded and ready to bring a night of thrash to the masses!"

Venue presales begin Thursday, March 16th at 10:00am local time. General on sale date is Friday, March 17th at 10:00am local time. See all confirmed dates below.

TOXIC HOLOCAUST w/ Havok, I Am, Hammerhedd:
7/07/2023 Summit - Denver, CO
7/08/2023 The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT
7/10/2023 El Corazon - Seattle, WA
7/11/2023 Dante's - Portland, OR
7/13/2023 Cornerstone - Berkley, CA
7/14/2023 Goldfield - Roseville, CA
7/15/2023 The Regent - Los Angeles, CA
7/16/2023 Observatory - Santa Ana, CA
7/18/2023 Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ
7/19/2023 Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX
7/20/2023 Jake's Backroom - Lubbock, TX
7/21/2023 The Echo Lounge & Music Hall - Dallas, TX
7/22/2023 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX
7/23/2023 Warehouse Live - Houston, TX
7/24/2023 House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA
7/26/2023 Gramps - Miami, FL
7/28/2023 Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA
7/29/2023 The Basement East - Nashville, TN
7/30/2023 Hanger 1819 - Greensboro, NC
7/31/2023 Canal Club - Richmond, VA
8/01/2023 Warehouse On Watts - Philadelphia, PA
8/02/2023 Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
8/03/2023 Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY
8/04/2023 Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA
8/05/2023 The Monarch - Brooklyn, NY
8/07/2023 The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH
8/08/2023 The Shelter - Detroit, MI
8/09/2023 Reggies Rock Club - Chicago, IL
8/10/2023 Fine Line Music Hall - St. Paul, MN
8/11/2023 The Royal - Lincoln, NE

Related Stories
Toxic Holocaust and Havok Announce Summer Coheadlining Tour

More Toxic Holocaust News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Axl Rose Rocks Guns N’ Roses Classic With Carrie Underwood- Guns N' Roses, Tool Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold- Metallica- Puscifer- more

David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of Marvin Gaye Classic- Def Leppard Book Coming- Springsteen Postpones Another Show- more

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Show Due To Illness- Wolfgang Van Halen Almost Finished With New Mammoth WVH Album- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago

Party Favors For St Patrick's Day

Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023

With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout

Latest News

Louder Than Life 2023 Lineup Announced

Toxic Holocaust and Havok Announce Summer Coheadlining Tour

Broadside Recruit The Home Team's Brian Butcher For Cruel Single

Blake Shelton's Back To The Honky Tonk Tour Arrives to Rave Reviews

Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Announced

Magnolia Park Share New Track 'Facedown'

Feist Reveals Video For New Single Borrow Trouble

Tash Sultana Shares 'James Dean' Video