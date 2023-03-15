Toxic Holocaust and Havok Announce Summer Coheadlining Tour

(Earsplit) Toxic Holocaust will return to the road this Summer on a month-long US co-headlining tour with Havok. The journey begins July 7th in Denver, Colorado and runs through August 11th in Lincoln, Nebraska. Support will be provided by Hammerhedd and MNRK Heavy labelmates, I Am.

Comments Toxic HolocausT mastermind Joel Grind, "We are stoked to be hitting the road this Summer with Havok. We are all looking forward to playing all over the country...finally. It feels like it's been forever since we hit these places, but now we are locked and loaded and ready to bring a night of thrash to the masses!"

Venue presales begin Thursday, March 16th at 10:00am local time. General on sale date is Friday, March 17th at 10:00am local time. See all confirmed dates below.

TOXIC HOLOCAUST w/ Havok, I Am, Hammerhedd:

7/07/2023 Summit - Denver, CO

7/08/2023 The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

7/10/2023 El Corazon - Seattle, WA

7/11/2023 Dante's - Portland, OR

7/13/2023 Cornerstone - Berkley, CA

7/14/2023 Goldfield - Roseville, CA

7/15/2023 The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

7/16/2023 Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

7/18/2023 Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

7/19/2023 Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

7/20/2023 Jake's Backroom - Lubbock, TX

7/21/2023 The Echo Lounge & Music Hall - Dallas, TX

7/22/2023 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

7/23/2023 Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

7/24/2023 House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

7/26/2023 Gramps - Miami, FL

7/28/2023 Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA

7/29/2023 The Basement East - Nashville, TN

7/30/2023 Hanger 1819 - Greensboro, NC

7/31/2023 Canal Club - Richmond, VA

8/01/2023 Warehouse On Watts - Philadelphia, PA

8/02/2023 Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

8/03/2023 Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

8/04/2023 Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

8/05/2023 The Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

8/07/2023 The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

8/08/2023 The Shelter - Detroit, MI

8/09/2023 Reggies Rock Club - Chicago, IL

8/10/2023 Fine Line Music Hall - St. Paul, MN

8/11/2023 The Royal - Lincoln, NE

