.

U2 Frontman Bono To Rock The Late Show

Bruce Henne | 11-02-2022

U2 Book cover artBook cover art

(hennemusic) U2 frontman Bono has announced that he will guest and perform on the Thursday, November 3rd episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The rocker will be on hand to promote his newly-published memoir, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," which sees Bono writing for the first time about his remarkable life and those he has shared it with - from his early days growing up in Dublin to today.

Surrender's subtitle is a nod to the book's forty chapters, which are each named after a U2 song and accompanied by forty original drawings by the singer, which appear throughout the book.

Get more details here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


U2 Frontman Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour

U2 Frontman Bono Publishing Memoir This Fall

U2 Releasing Limited Edition 40th Anniversary A Celebration EP

U2's The Edge And Bob Ezrin Launch ohyay

U2 Announce 'Achtung Baby' 30th Anniversary Reissues

News > U2

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Jimi Hendrix's 80th Birthday ACL Concert Event- U2's Bono To Rock The Late Show- Imagine Dragons and The Strokes Lead Lollapalooza- more

Lamb of God Announce Headbangers Boat Cruise- The Dickies Stream Previously Unreleased 'Blink-183'- Imagine Dragons and DMB- more

Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Original Christmas Song- Maneskin Announce New Album 'Rush!'- Musicians Hall of Fame Class Of 2022- more

AC/DC In The Studio For Halloween- KISS Stream Unreleased 'Not For The Innocent' Demo- Jello Biafra Pays Tribute To D.H. Peligro- more

advertisement

Reviews

Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix

Quick Flicks: This is GWAR

Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia

Quick Flicks: Special Halloween Edition

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party

Latest News

Anthrax, Black Label Society And Exodus Announce Tour

Queen Stream Lyric Video For The Miracle

Ministry Announce Their Very First Livestream Concert

An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas Streaming Event Announced

Wishbone Ash Announce Live Dates Live 50th Anniversary Tour

Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers Lead Two Step Inn Festival Lineup

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Deliver Parasite and Announce Residency

State Champs Go Acoustic For 'Act Like That'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.