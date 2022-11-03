U2 Frontman Bono To Rock The Late Show

(hennemusic) U2 frontman Bono has announced that he will guest and perform on the Thursday, November 3rd episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The rocker will be on hand to promote his newly-published memoir, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," which sees Bono writing for the first time about his remarkable life and those he has shared it with - from his early days growing up in Dublin to today.

Surrender's subtitle is a nod to the book's forty chapters, which are each named after a U2 song and accompanied by forty original drawings by the singer, which appear throughout the book.

