Vagrants Share Aimless Video To Celebrate New Album

Album cover art

Progressive post-hardcore rockers Vagrants have shared a music video for their song "Aimless" to celebrate the release of their brand new album, "Be Consumed".

The band has this to say about the new album, "We are incredibly excited to have Be Consumed out into the world. Being able to pour ourselves into the writing and recording of this record truly served as a 'life raft' to get us through these past couple of years.

"We really feel like this record serves to define where we are right now as a band, and give a glimpse into where we might head next. Our next step is to get back on the road and play these new songs in a live context. We are really looking forward to seeing which of the 12 tracks really translate and connect with people." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Vagrants