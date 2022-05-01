Progressive post-hardcore rockers Vagrants have shared a music video for their song "Aimless" to celebrate the release of their brand new album, "Be Consumed".
The band has this to say about the new album, "We are incredibly excited to have Be Consumed out into the world. Being able to pour ourselves into the writing and recording of this record truly served as a 'life raft' to get us through these past couple of years.
"We really feel like this record serves to define where we are right now as a band, and give a glimpse into where we might head next. Our next step is to get back on the road and play these new songs in a live context. We are really looking forward to seeing which of the 12 tracks really translate and connect with people." Watch the video below:
Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot- more
Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album- Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction-Def Leppard- more
Rush Top Multiple Charts- Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Doc Preview- more
Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Tops Rock Chart- Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Jam With KISS On Farewell Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot
Country Music Icon Naomi Judd Dead At 76
Ted Nugent Unleashes 'Born In The Motor City' Video
Blue Oyster Cult Legend Joe Bouchard Shares 'My Way Is The Highway'
Heart Of Gold Premiere 'Leave Just Yet' Video
Vagrants Share Aimless Video To Celebrate New Album
Singled Out: Eloah Jones' Phases