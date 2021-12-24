Van Halen's 'Jump' Gets Ballad Makeover

Karine Hannah has shared her reimagined version of the classic Van Halen hit "Jump", which she recrafted as a ballad and is the lead single from her upcoming "Inspired" album project.

She had this to say in posts via her Facebook about the cover and the album, "It's never too late to pay tribute to one the greats in rock & roll. My first single release off of my album project #inspired is this song jump from #vanhalen."

"'JUMP'" is a reimagined tribute to #eddievanhalen rip. It's been an incredible year of putting this incredible music together, it's been a labor of love. I put my heart and soul into this song and all the others, I've sung my heart out on some of the most amazing songs in existence and all reimagined. 'inspired'.

Karine's version of the song puts the vocals at center stage and strips away the synthesizers and replaces them with classical music styled piano. Stream the song below or via your favorite music service here.

