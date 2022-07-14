Vance Joys Shares In Our Own Sweet Time Sessions

(Atlantic Records) Vance Joy has released a live session video that was inspired by his new studio album, "In Our Own Sweet Time", which was released last month.
Filmed on a rooftop in Barcelona against a backdrop of a sunny day, close friends and delectable Spanish cuisine, In Our Own Sweet Time Sessions features stripped back performances of album favorites "Clarity," "Way That I'm Going," and "Every Side of You".
Recorded largely over the course of lockdown, In Our Own Sweet Time is fueled by old friends, new memories and finding love in a not-so-hopeless place. Watch the live video below:
