Vermilion Whiskey Release 'Confidence' Video

Video still

(C Squared Music) Vermilion Whiskey have dropped their new video "Confidence". The song is from their album Crimson & Stone which is out on May 26, 2023.

The band comments "A heavy, rocking anthem that speaks for itself, Confidence is exactly that: Confident, determined vocals, driving percussion, with a steady dirty guitar drives this one home and is meant to be a message to inspire courage and strength in the face of adversity."

The American south is steeped in rich musical tradition. In a time when metal is in a constant cycle of who can be the most brutal, we often forget where the tradition started and its signature sound. Leading the stripped bare and played loud is hard rocking stoner metal outfit VERMILION WHISKEY. The Louisiana-based band is southern-fried hard rock at its finest.

VERMILION WHISKEY released 10 South on September 1st, 2013 and their booze-and-blues soaked riffing soaked through the floorboards of the local bar scene. With the kind of honest bar-rock conviction you'd expect to find from a 'working man's band', they soon spread regionally across South Louisiana, growing a loving fanbase and gaining momentum.

Their sophomore album Spirit of Tradition came out on Feb 17th, 2017 to positive reviews as their regional presence grew, and VERMILION WHISKEY began to share the stage with bands like CROWBAR, MOTHERSHIP, WOFAT, and many others.

Hitting the studio hard in early 2022, the band is currently preparing to release their 3rd album Crimson & Stone on May 26th, 2023 and eager to return to playing live shows across their regional Gulf Coast stomping ground and beyond. The band recruited Tommy Buckley of CROWBAR/SOILENT GREEN to rehearse and record drum tracks and also found current live drummer Wade Perkins, who was instrumental in helping to produce drum tracks alongside Tommy and Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording and Production in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This newest offering is a blend of classic VERMILION WHISKEY southern hard rock, driving stoner riffage, dabs of dissonant overtones, and a heavy helping of Pure Louisiana sludge.

Related Stories

More Vermilion Whiskey News