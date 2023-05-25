Vermilion Whiskey Release 'Confidence' Video

(C Squared Music) Vermilion Whiskey have dropped their new video "Confidence". The song is from their album Crimson & Stone which is out on May 26, 2023.
The band comments "A heavy, rocking anthem that speaks for itself, Confidence is exactly that: Confident, determined vocals, driving percussion, with a steady dirty guitar drives this one home and is meant to be a message to inspire courage and strength in the face of adversity."
The American south is steeped in rich musical tradition. In a time when metal is in a constant cycle of who can be the most brutal, we often forget where the tradition started and its signature sound. Leading the stripped bare and played loud is hard rocking stoner metal outfit VERMILION WHISKEY. The Louisiana-based band is southern-fried hard rock at its finest.
VERMILION WHISKEY released 10 South on September 1st, 2013 and their booze-and-blues soaked riffing soaked through the floorboards of the local bar scene. With the kind of honest bar-rock conviction you'd expect to find from a 'working man's band', they soon spread regionally across South Louisiana, growing a loving fanbase and gaining momentum.
Their sophomore album Spirit of Tradition came out on Feb 17th, 2017 to positive reviews as their regional presence grew, and VERMILION WHISKEY began to share the stage with bands like CROWBAR, MOTHERSHIP, WOFAT, and many others.
Hitting the studio hard in early 2022, the band is currently preparing to release their 3rd album Crimson & Stone on May 26th, 2023 and eager to return to playing live shows across their regional Gulf Coast stomping ground and beyond. The band recruited Tommy Buckley of CROWBAR/SOILENT GREEN to rehearse and record drum tracks and also found current live drummer Wade Perkins, who was instrumental in helping to produce drum tracks alongside Tommy and Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording and Production in New Orleans, Louisiana.
This newest offering is a blend of classic VERMILION WHISKEY southern hard rock, driving stoner riffage, dabs of dissonant overtones, and a heavy helping of Pure Louisiana sludge.
Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'- blessthefall 'Wake the Dead' With New Video- Depeche Mode- more
Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83- Journey: A Voice Lost…and Found TV Special Premiere Announced- more
Ashley McBryde Duets With Halestorm On 'Terrible Things'- Bailey Zimmerman Shatters More Records- Darius Rucker- more
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'
blessthefall 'Wake the Dead' With New Video
Depeche Mode Share 'Wagging Tongue' Video
X Ambassadors Ink Deal and Share New Song 'Happy People'
Prince: The Final Secret TV Premiere Announced
Rancid Premiere 'Devil In Disguise' Video
Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton Announce Intimate Concert At Legendary 100 Club
Volume To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Requesting Permission To Land