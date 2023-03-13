Video Premiere: Jason Blake's False Streets of Entanglement Featuring Marco Minnemann

We are pleased the premiere the music video for Warr guitarist Jason Blake's new track, "False Streets of Entanglement," which comes from his brand new album, "Subsequent Ruins" that features Marco Minnemann and is set to be released this Friday, March 17th.

Here is the official announcement for the album, followed by the new video: Jason Blake has been establishing himself over the past few years as "one of the most distinguished technicians on the Warr." The Warr guitar is a unique twelve-string instrument incorporating the range of a guitar and bass that is played by tapping the strings, a technique known as touchstyle.

Primarily known for his work with the progressive metal instrumental band, Aziola Cry (Sensory Records), Jason Blake has begun to build an impressive resume as a solo artist. For this work, Blake has pushed the boundaries of the instrument while incorporating elements of progressive rock, ambient, and classical. Having released a varied series of instrumental albums under his name, Blake returns with his most ambitious album yet.

"Subsequent Ruins" is the title of Jason Blake's upcoming instrumental progressive rock album featuring the Warr guitar as the sole melodic instrument along with Marco Minnemann on drums. The songs work as a modern retelling of Rattenfänger von Hameln (The Pied Piper), whereas screens play the title role. The six song album was mixed in Chicago at Gravel Road Recording by Amery Schmeisser and mastered by Andy VanDette (Rush, Porcupine Tree). Hajo Mueller (Steven Wilson, Mariusz Duda) completed the thought provoking artwork for the release.

Says Jason, "As I began writing music for this album, I kept thinking about how phones and other screens have become so addictive and controlling of young minds today. This led me to the idea of creating a soundtrack for a modern retelling of Rattenfänger von Hameln (The Pied Piper). I saw screens as the lead character in the story as they symbolically lead children blindly off of a cliff. I also worked with frequent collaborator, Hajo Mueller to create an elaborate CD package that acts as a lost artbook of one of these children. Once I had the idea for the album in place, I began writing music that I felt worked to tell this story. I typically begin with song titles to help guide the direction that I want to take. I knew that I wanted some longer songs as the center pieces for the album along with some shorter solo Warr guitar pieces that worked almost as interludes. Going into the writing process, I wanted to create music that on the record would sound big with the use of overdubs, but also could be performed solo for quieter settings. Once the music was written, I knew that I wanted a drummer that could take the music to the next level and so I reached out to Marco Minnemann who supplied the perfect accompaniment. The music was then recorded on and off over the summer of 2022."

In support of his new release, Jason plans to release at least one video for this album that is almost complete. He is currently working on bringing this material out live in the louder settings and will continue to perform solo shows that will include some of this material. He is also very excited to be a part of the 7D Media family and look forward to working with them on this release.

In closing Jason has this to say, "I hope that people join me on this solo progressive rock journey that I am about to begin. While I feel like the music has some similarities to my band, Aziola Cry, it is different in that this is all Warr guitar. I think that as a result, it takes a unique approach to the music. Speaking of Aziola Cry, I have just completed writing the next album for that band and hope to have new music by the end of the year."

