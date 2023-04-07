Video Premiere: Joe Satriani and Brian Tarquin's 'Speed of Sound'

We are pleased to officially premiere the 3Dave AI created music video for "Speed Of Sound", from Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends' collaborative track with guitar icon Joe Satriani.

The song comes from the all-star "Brothers In Arms" album that features Tarquin teaming up with a who's who of rockers including Satriani, Vinnie Moore (UFO), Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal (Guns N' Roses), Alex De Rosso (Dokken), Travis Stever (Coheed & Cambria), Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint), Johannes Weik (Son of a Bach), Gerald Gradwohl (Tangerine Dream), Chris Haskett (Henry Rollins Band).

"Brothers In Arms" features exclusive songs inspired by members of the military that have fought for their country. Partial proceeds from the sales go to the Fisher House Foundation, who supplies housing to veterans' families while they are hospitalized.

Brian Tarquin had this to say the single, "It was an honor to play with Joe Satriani on the song and we were excited at this new AI technology for the video"

Satriani added, "Sounds Great! I'm honored to play a solo on the track 'Speed of Sound,' and to be a part of the 'Brothers in Arms' album. Brian is a very prolific writer, cheers to him!"

The innovative visual provided a thrilling backdrop for the rockin' instrumental track which is driven by Satriani's flowing lead guitar style. Watch the video below:

